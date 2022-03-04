Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Greta Ann Alderson (Ms. Greta) left this world peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father Sunday early evening on February 27, 2022. She was 73 years old. It would take a plethora of words to describe this woman, but she often stated how she was not a fan reading long obituaries, so in remembrance, this will be as concise as possible.
Greta was born and raised in Cowiche, Washington where she graduated from Highland High School and attended YVCC. She was a devoted mother, whose mission was to instill integrity, discipline, and a work ethic in her children that would ensure success throughout their lives.When home, she could be found watching sports, reading sports, or tending to her family.
She was a small, but mighty Lady who spent 40+ years serving USA, YMCA, WIAA, and AAU Swimming. She was an official, starter, meet referee, and meet director; being presented numerous awards along the way. She had her hand in every level of competition from the AAU dual all the way to the USA Olympic Team Trials. Greta had a respected reputation for being impartial, stern, and fun. Above all, it was about the kids and their success. Her aim was to make swimming accessible and enjoyable for everyone. If she was not on a pool deck, she could be found at the Sun Dome for High School State Basketball tournaments or at St. Joseph-Marquette, where she served as the Receptionist for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Juanita Thompson, Brisco and Luci II, and survived by her husband, Richard A. Alderson; her children, Rick and Meghan Alderson, Jamie and Cylie Alderson, Steven and Jennifer Roy, Mike and Bethany Alderson Burton, and Cisco; her six grandchildren; Boden, Brielle, Brynley, Lincoln, Samuel, and Andrew; along with sisters Carolyn (Jim) McLean, Sharron Thompson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We hope this brief synopsis would suffice for Greta; that she would read it herself in its entirety without just skimming the headline.
There will be a Visitation and Viewing of Greta at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM with a Graveside Service and Celebration of Life in her name on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM at West Hills Memorial Park (11800 Douglas Rd,, Yakima, WA 98908). All those who knew Greta are welcome. Donations in her name may be sent to St. Joseph-Marquette Catholic School, 202 North 4th Street, Yakima, WA 98901 and to Eisenhower Swim, 611 S. 44th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908 or sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
