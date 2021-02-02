Valley Hills Funeral Home
Gresha Marie Cuevas was born in Yakima, Wa. on May 13, 1982. Gresha was 38 years old when she passed away on January 28, 2021. She was a daughter, sister, mother, aunty, cousin and friend. She is survived by her Mom (Louiza Umtuch), her late father (Jesus Cuevas), her love (Robert Farmer), 7 children (Isela, Jada, Karmelina, Isaia, Marcus, Keaton & Jessa) & her 2 nephews (Leandro & Gabriel). She was preceded in death by Marcus Liulamaga, and her maternal grandparents Don and Hazel Umtuch.
Gresha was an amazing woman with such a beautiful soul. She lost her 1st love (Marcus Liulamaga) in 2015 (father to her 5 children - Isela, Jada, Karmelina, Isaia & Marcus). She was devastated but stayed strong. She picked up the shattered pieces of her heart and remained sane, loving and brave for her kids.
In 2017, she met Robert Farmer. By this time she was happy once again. Together they were blessed with 2 children (Keaton & Jessa).
Gresha Cuevas was remarkably strong, wise, beautiful inside and out, loyal, supportive and a one of a kind woman. She was loved by so many. She will always be remembered. May her memories and spirit live amongst us all and may she rest peacefully in Heaven.
Services: Car procession (leaving at 9 AM from Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA). Burial: 10 am, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Yesmowit Cemetery, White Swan, WA.
