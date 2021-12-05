Doctor Gregory M. Howell was born to LeRoy and Juanita (Denbeigh) Howell on March 24, 1954, in Spokane, Washington. He breathed his last breath on earth and first sweet heavenly breath on November 21, 2021.
He attended elementary school in Spokane, and junior high and high school in Sunnyside, WA. He graduated from Grace College, Winona Lake, Indiana, in 1976, and Grace Seminary in 1979. He received his doctorate in 2007 from Grace Seminary.
On June 19, 1976, he married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Jones, in Sunnyside. Together they raised 9 children and have 17 grandchildren.
Greg was actively involved in his children and grandchildren’s lives. He loved his family dearly and prayed for them daily. He always made time to talk and listen to each of them. His family fondly remembers their loving husband and father’s amazing dad jokes, his ability to fix anything, his cheese ball recipe, and his love of Snickers. His passion was preaching the gospel, and enjoying his many hobbies including reading, building, museums, history, HO trains, and coin collecting.
After marriage, Greg served as youth pastor and then associate pastor in Warsaw, IN, from 1977-1981. Greg and Colleen came to the Goldendale Community Grace Brethren Church in 1981, where he remained as lead pastor until his death. The Grace Brethren Church community and Goldendale community were an integral part of Pastor Greg and Colleen’s lives. Pastor Greg was a 4-H leader, AYSO soccer coach, and very involved with the Christian School and Goldendale Christian Fellowship. He also served on several committees for Grace College and Seminary, as Camp Director for the Grace Brethren District at Camp Clear Lake, taught seminary classes with the Ezra Bible Institute located in Sunnyside, WA, and taught in Sierra Leone, Africa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Paula Howell, and a great-niece, Grace Moerke. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Colleen, and children, Sarah Baker, South Bend, IN; Jennifer (Scott) Spencer, Milton-Freewater, OR; Austin Howell, Corpus Christie, TX; Ashleigh (William) Hobart, Bellingham, WA; Leslie Petko, Warsaw, IN; Amanda (Justin) McKeehan, Buford, GA; Cameron Howell, Goldendale, WA; Bekah Howell, Vancouver, WA; and Rachel Howell, Goldendale, WA. Also surviving are grandchildren AJ and Paige Baker; Mark and Keenan Spencer; Austin Howell II; Willoughby, Ethne, and Donaghy Hobart; Aiden Petko; Landon, Olivia, Norah, Emmett, and Memphis McKeehan; and Aaliyah, Alexzander, and Charlotte Howell. He is also survived by his stepfather, George Swanson, sisters Nancie (Bob) Willey, Julie Martin, and Margot (Douglas) Rodgers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial has been set up for Clear Lake Grace Brethren Church Camp scholarships. Donations may be sent to Community Grace Brethren Church, P.O. Box 226, Goldendale, WA 98620.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Goldendale, WA, on December 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Community Grace Brethren Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in