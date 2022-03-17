Gregory “Greg” Mottet, 70, of Roslyn, WA, passed away on February 7, 2022 from complications of heart disease.
Greg was born on May 18, 1951 to Dorothy “Val” Robertson and Wilbert “Bill” Mottet in Ottumwa, Iowa. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1969, and went on to complete a nursing degree from Yakima Valley Community College. Greg was employed as an RN at Memorial Hospital for several years. He later went on to achieve certification in Instrumentation at J.M. Perry Institute.
After moving to Alaska, he worked for the Alyeska Pipeline until retirement, and then returned to Yakima to finish out his career as an RN.
In 2004, he married Antoinette “Toni” Lenhard. Greg and Toni enjoyed traveling to Ilwaco, WA, Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico. They enjoyed garage sales, antiquing and doing crossword puzzles. Greg was known for his friendly nature, willingness to help people, and ability to fix anything. He touched the hearts of many, and everyone who knew him had a story to share. He loved all things planes, trains and automobiles, and was known to collect them. In his younger days he could be found tinkering under the hood of one of his Studebakers, or traveling around in his Airstream Trailer.
Greg was predeceased by his parents, Val and Bill Mottet, his sister-in-law Betty Mottet, brother-in-law Ron Wood, and his nephew, Avery Mottet. He is survived by his wife, Toni Mottet, her children Jay (Judi) Lenhard and Jill (Mike) Buffington, Toni’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his daughter, Caitlin (Jack) Copp and his grandchildren, Hannah, Wyatt and Piper. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael ( Mary) Mottet, Susan Wood, Mary (Pat) Kearny, Theresa Mottet, Philip Mottet, Lisa (Kendall Main) Mottet and Chris (Nancy) Mottet, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private family remembrance will be planned for a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in