Gregory (Greg) John Palachuk

Gregory (Greg) Palachuk, 61, of Marshall, TX, went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2020, at his home, with his brother Duane by his side.
Greg was born April 16, 1959 in Dickinson, ND to Donald and Arlene Palachuk. The family relocated from North Dakota to Yakima in 1967. Greg was employed by Layman Lumber Company for 10 years in Naches, WA, Central Pre-Mix in Yakima, WA, and owned and operated several other businesses with his brother Duane.
There were many things Greg enjoyed, from being with his two sons, Bobby and Michael, to having friends and family over for a day or evening full of fun and laughter. When his son Bobby became old enough, Greg was adamant about teaching his son Bobby how to ride dirt bikes, not only to ride, to also race in which Bobby became very good at.
Memories shared by his son Bobby; his dad always made it a point to ensure all around him were having a great time and that he had a passion for barbecuing which he was very good at and to this day, no one can match his techniques. One of the quotes Bobby remembers well from his father was, “Pay Attention,” anytime he and his father were working on anything and give it 100%. Although my Dad and I did not see eye to eye all the time, I always respected him as both a father and man.
Some other memories from family members would be that he had a huge heart and would try to help if he could. He was always a joker in that he enjoyed picking on his brothers and sisters and their friends, wrestling with his sister when they were younger and her breaking her toes. That he had a quick wit and infectious laugh and that he did not like confrontation, yet would not back down either.
Sharing is one thing Greg exceeded at especially when it came to his sarcasm and/or seriousness about something. The greatest one was, with jalapeno peppers or anything like them, Greg’s famous words of wisdom were, “No, they’re not hot, trust me.” Everyone looked forward to when Greg and Duane were going to have the next party so they could enjoy some of Greg’s passion for barbecuing & spending time with family and friends.
From camping, fishing, water skiing, to hunting and just sitting and having a beer with his sons and or family and friends. There was never a dull moment with him. We certainly wish we could share more memories however, that would take quite a while. We want everyone to remember Greg as he was, fun loving, a guy that would bring joy to anyone who walked into his life. In that he was only a phone call away and constantly made it a point to let you know he was there to help you in any way he could.
Greg is survived by his two sons, Robert John (Bobby) Kiehl and Michael J. Kiehl, of Yakima, WA; grandsons Brycen John Kiehl and Kaiden Michael Kiehl; sisters, Daphne Palachuk and Shelly Gilmour of Yakima, WA; Paulette Palachuk of Lacey, WA, Benita Lamp (Craig) of Renton, WA, and Lisa Cavell (Michael) of Sammamish, WA; brothers, Ron Palachuk of Yakima, WA; Duane Palachuk of Marshall, TX; and Curtis Palachuk of Yelm, WA; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his father Donald J. Palachuk, mother Arlene B. Palachuk (Eberts), brother Patrick J. Palachuk, and sister Bernadette M. Strait.
There will be no service held at this time. Memorials may be made to Yakima Arboretum in memory of Gregory J. (Greg) Palachuk, https://www.ahtrees.org/support/donate/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In