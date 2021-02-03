Gregory (Greg) Harley Hausske, 49, was born in Yakima, WA to Doug and Jan (Cockrum) Hausske on July 20th, 1971, and passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on January 22nd, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
If you asked ten people about Greg, their first reaction would be his smile, but if you asked them something about him, they would all tell you something different. Greg had so many interests and facets to his personality that he was liked by everyone.
Greg was a middle schooler trapped in an adult’s body. He always had a joke to make, a smile to give and an ear to listen. He loved his students, and they loved him. Whether it was Halloween, or a school dance he was DJing, people knew that he loved to dress up for any occasion. Greg was an incredible seamster and would often sew costumes for his family.
Greg graduated from Selah High School and then went to work for Western RV. He also drove a backhoe digging trenches and burying gas tanks at service stations before he realized there was more that he wanted to do with his life. Greg returned to school and graduated with honors from Central Washington University in Health and Physical Education. Right out of college he became a Health and PE teacher at Wilson Middle School in Yakima, where he spent nearly 20 years. While at Wilson, Greg made some lifetime connections with students, coworkers, and parents. He was a fantastic athlete and coached every sport you can imagine. He spent 5 years coaching with his dad, Doug, which meant the world to both of them.
In his spare time, he loved camping and skiing, and spending time with his family. Greg has loved to ski ever since he was little. Starting out with cross country and quickly moving on to the faster sport of downhill skiing. He passed his love of skiing on to his wife Rosie and to his kids. Now he will spend his time learning to ski the slopes in Heaven. We will miss him here, but God must have needed a great people person with a quirky sense of humor. Greg sure enjoyed life and packed it full for the short time that he was here.
Faith was also a big part of Greg’s life. Greg devoted his life to spread the word of Jesus and to make an impact to every life he touched. He led many youth ministries through YoungLife and Foursquare Church. He hosted YoungLife at Wilson Middle School, served as a counselor at summer camp in Oregon, and traveled across the world to Africa.
Greg was a light to so many, and his kindness, confidence, strength, and amazing sense of humor will live on. Greg always told his kids to “Follow that dream, but to always remember what anchored you,” and this is exactly how he chose to live his life. He left the legacy of #LiveLikeHausske.
He was a kind and loving partner to his spouse Rosario, as well as an amazing father to their daughters, Kaylee, Bethany, and Madison, son, Julian, and his dog Luna. He would do anything for and with them. It didn’t matter how crazy it was. He took them on fun filled camping trips, skiing, and to Disneyland… and he always chased them around with a birthday cake filled with sparklers on their birthday.
Aside from being survived by his wife and children, Greg also leaves behind his parents, Doug and Sherilyn Hausske, Jan and Brent Young, and siblings, Ann and Rich Weeks, Shannon Munzanreder, Shawn and Amy Pollock, best friends Troy Reierson and Matt Meyer, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will hold a virtual Celebration of Life on February 6th at 11:00 am PST. It will be live streamed via Facebook Live: https://fb.me/e/4375zG19a or, go to Facebook and search (under “Events”… “Celebration of Life: Gregory Harley Hausske.”
