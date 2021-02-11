Gregory D. Mann passed away on January 7, 2021 in Spokane, Washington having fought a long difficult battle with polycystic kidney disease. He was born May 16, 1960 in Pasco, Washington to Dwaine and Marion Mann. The family moved to the Yakima Valley in 1962 and settled in Selah. Greg attended Selah schools and graduated with the class of 1979. He then pursued a career in the sale of industrial tools and equipment starting with Melbran Distributing in Union Gap, then Oxarc and Swift Tools in the Spokane area where he was regional manager for eastern Washington, the Idaho Panhandle and parts of western Montana. Greg was a great sports fan and played football, basketball and his main love baseball from T-Up to Legion Ball in high school. In 1992 he married Christine Cannady and a year later they welcomed their daughter Kate. He is survived by his wife and daughter of Neuman Lake, WA, his mother Marion and brothers David and Jon all of Wenatchee, and brother Mike of Auburn, WA. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Services will be held at a later date when family can gather. We will miss his rich baritone voice.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In