Gregorio Ochoa Azurin was born on May 9th, 1926 to Eugenio and Anselma Azurin in Vigan City, Philippines. He passed on surrounded by the love of his family at home on February 25th, 2022. Gregorio was a teacher for 41 years in the Ilocos Sur Agricultural College in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur Philippines and served in the United States Army during WWII.
Gregorio is survived by his wife Carmen Azurin, his 3 boys, Reynaldo Azurin husband to Clarissa Azurin, Richard Azurin husband to Moemi Azurin, and Rolly Azurin husband to Danna Azurin, and his only daughter Anselma Grace Azurin; his grandchildren Reginaldo Azurin, Arvin Paul Azurin, Clarence Gregg Azurin, Rainier Clark Azurin, Christine Mae Azurin, Catherine Jessica Azurin, Rich Matthew Azurin, Nathaniel Ranen Azurin, Rianna Kate Azurin Pakulak, and Llyanna May Azurin; also, his great grandchildren Maliyah Michelle Azurin and Kaylani May Pakulak.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 4th, 2022 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Washington from 1:00 pm with the Rosary to start at 5:00 pm. Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 10:00 am. He will be honored by the American Legion for his service in the military with Mass of Christian Burial service to follow right after at St. Peter’s Claver Parish Church in Wapato, Washington.
