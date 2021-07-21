Greg Schuler

Gregory A. Schuler, 63, passed away in his sleep at his home in Selah, WA on July 5th, 2021.
As Greg would say, he is merely “continuing with his journey.” Travels through this world always have some bumps in the road, but Greg’s journey also held countless moments of joy. Growing up, he enjoyed fishing trips with his father, as well as playing board games and getting into mischief with his lifelong friend, Rick Tabor. Later down the road, Greg dedicated himself to a career in ecology, working in the orchards with his father, and, most importantly, starting a family.
Twelve years ago, he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen, and together with Cece, Allen, and Dirce, the family enjoyed drives through the woods, tending to their many pets, creating new recipes, and the magic of the Christmas season. Greg’s purpose in life was to provide for his family. He dreamt of retirement, when he could spend more time with his kids, and he and Kathleen could grow old together in a peaceful cabin in the woods.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents, William and Cecelia Schuler. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen Schuler, his children, Cecelia Schuler, Gregory Allen Schuler II, Dirce Schuler, and Shane Withers, and his siblings, William Schuler, Susan Post, and Cynthia Morrow. He lives on in the hearts of many other friends, family members, and coworkers.
All are invited to attend a celebration of Greg’s life on July 23rd at 4:00 pm at the West Valley Church in Yakima (7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA 98908). In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local church, or to the Youth Outdoors Initiative through the Department of Fish and Wildlife and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
