Grant D. Anderson passed away on November 17, 2020 at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, Washington as a result of an auto accident. Grant was born in Idaho Falls, ID on August 31, 1932 to George and Agnes (Berggren) Anderson. The family moved to Yakima when Grant was ten years old and bought a house an orchard in the Wiley Heights area. Grant bought this property when he returned from serving in Korea, expanding both the house and orchard in the years to follow. He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954, stationed a short distance behind enemy lines.
Upon returning to Yakima, he built houses for four years with his two brothers. When he decided to take advantage of the GI Bill and attended Central Washington College to become a teacher. He began his teaching career at Stanton Alternative School as an industrial arts instructor and went to Mountainview Elementary in West Valley School District to teach sixth graders for the next 28 years. He had so many happy memories, great students and life-long friends resulting from those most satisfying years of teaching. He continued actively growing and selling apples for the next 26 years.
In 2000, while building the garage and cold storage for a new adventure of personally marketing the new Tsugaru Apple and Pluots in Seattle, Grant was involved in a most serious ladder accident. The medical community did not expect him to live. After almost a month of being unconscious in ICU, and no hope of recovery, due to much prayers from many, many others, a strong work ethic and Grant’s positive attitude, he did fully recover and live a very active and productive life for the last 20 years.
He had married Marily Olson in 1952. They had three children: Bruce (Sara) Anderson, Donna (Rick) Lawson and Larry (Karla) Anderson.
Grant served on the Union Gospel Mission Board for 18 years. Through this association, he met Jackie (Smith) Harmon and they were married in 1973. Jackie also had three children: Jill (Tyler) Schultz, Nicholas (Sonya) Harmon and Greg (Holly) Harmon.
Together they developed Anderson Acres, redesigning the original farmhouse, formed much cherished friendships and serve throughout their marriage in many meaningful church ministries.
Grant will be remembered for his strong faith, his warm and caring personality and his smiles, hugs and laugh.
He was welcomed in heaven by his parents, his brothers, Carl and Marvin Anderson and sister, Marian Anderson. He is survived by his wife Jackie, sons: Bruce, Larry, Nick and Greg, daughters: Donna and Jill, and sister-in-law, Louise Anderson, and his grandchildren: Laura (Nathan) Button, Anna (Michael) Kilby, Andrew Anderson, Emily (Andy) Fretwell, Rachel (John) Forsman, Ricky (Holly) Lawson, Steven (Maddie) Anderson, Ciara (Devin) Raushwerger, Chasen Schultz, William (Le) Harmon, Jack Harmon, Katherine Harmon, Alaci Harmon, and Ridge Harmon, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private family burial was held on December 2, 2020 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for February 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission or Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
