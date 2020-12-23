Valley Hills Funeral Home
Grace Sarah Zecchino left us on December 17, 2020 at 9:15 pm. A void was created on Earth, but rejoicing in heaven. Originally from Pomroy, Missouri, Grace lived the vast majority of her 91 years on the Yakama Reservation. Gifted with beauty, charm and generosity, a material need she could satisfy never went unmet for family, friends and strangers. She raised four sons: Patrick William, Allan Leonard, Michael Dean, and Anthony Franklin. During her working years, she owned the Pepper Pot Cafe in Granger until retiring in 1992. Her hamburgers, soups, and pies are now legend for those fortunate enough to have tasted them. She spent her retirement gardening and painting. She is survived by two sons (Patrick and Anthony), seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and seven siblings. Her family and friends were enriched by her work ethic and heart. She is missed.
