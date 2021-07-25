Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Gordon Skjelstad passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 15, 2021, at the age of 91.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara Skjelstad, his four children, Debi Paige, Janet Weber and her husband Mark, John Mattingly and his wife TJ, and Lori Martinez and her wife Donna, five grandchildren, Ralph, Rocky, Gordon, Theresa, and Mark Jr., and nine great-grandchildren.
Gordon served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before working for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, first as letter carrier, a postal inspector and then the last ten years as the Toppenish Postmaster. After retiring, Gordon opened Casper’s restaurant in Naches, WA, where the whole family worked for many years.
Gordon will be missed dearly, and remembered for his huge heart, and teasing nature.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
