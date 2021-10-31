Gordon Skjelstad

February 12, 1930 - July 15, 2021
Rainier Memorial Center
Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Skjelstad, & their 4 children, 5 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Postal Service, & ran a successful family-owned & operated business, Casper’s Restaurant in Naches, WA. He was dearly loved & will be remembered for his big heart, teasing nature & ready smile.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA 98901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in