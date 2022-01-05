Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Gordon Quesnell, son of David and Leta Quesnell, was born in July of 1949. As a teen he went into the Marines and served our country in Vietnam. He remained a Marine at heart until his last breath on December 22, 2021. The Northwest was his home turf and for many years he could be seen sporting his Jeep from sea to mountains to plains. Like many Marines he came home different, and addiction became a part of his story, but more importantly his sobriety.
For many years he was a proud member of AA and he embraced its call to service outside of self. His service did not end in AA, he was an active member with the American Legion Riders, the Senior Vice Commandant for the Marine Corps League, and you could even find him manning the “Lost Tots” booth at the local fair. Gordon had a tender heart for those in need and he did not miss an opportunity to help others.
Gordon is survived by immediate family who live near and far, and friends that became extended family throughout the entire United States. Everyone who met him will miss him more than words can say. We are thankful for the memories he engraved upon our hearts which will keep him alive within.
A celebration of his life will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. on Sat. Jan. 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
