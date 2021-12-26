Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gordon Lawrence Allen, 90 years old, beloved father, brother and friend, passed away at his home on November 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Helen Allen. Gordon is survived by his three children, Vickie Stevens, Larry Stevens, and Patricia L. Allen, and his grandchildren, Andy, Eric and Penny Stevens, Marley Raspberry and Wisdom Jerred.
Gordon retired from the US Navy in 1969 after serving 20 years. Gordon worked at several respected jobs and retired from the US Postal Service where he was honored for 35 years of service to the US Government.
Gordon was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and never met a stranger. He was a devoted family man who was admired, respected and loved. He will be greatly missed by each of us. Anchors Away Pop! We love you.
A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm. A Catered Celebration of Life Dinner will follow the Ceremony, everyone is welcome. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
