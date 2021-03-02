Gordon L Page

January 1, 1955 - February 24, 2021
Gordy passed away after a short illness at The Cottage in the Meadow on Feb. 24, 2021. His wife Kelly was with him at the time of his passing. He was born and raised in Yakima, WA; he was raised by his single dad Howard with 3 other siblings.
Gordy worked in the apple industry for over 40 years, working at Yakima Fruit & Cold Storage, Monson Fruit and Olympic Fruit Co.
Gordy loved to bowl and was on a Friday night Minda Lane team with a group of buddies he grew up with. He was on this team in the 1980s-1990s. He also loved to go fishing and camping until he found golf. Golfing was Gordy’s passion for the last 15 years. He was one of the original members at River Ridge Golf Course. He played there every day and met many great friends. Everyone always knew when Gordy was out playing, you could hear him across the course. For many years River Ridge was the place to hang out to golf and have drinks and dinner. Brother Bob Page, Robert Poteet and Mike Cowin played in The Fat Boys tournament. He also played in several other tournaments over the years. Golfing is where he met his best friend Leonard. They would travel to different golf courses to play a few times a year.
Everyone who knew Gordy loved him. He loved to tease and make people laugh, he loved cooking for people and getting together. He would stop at Wray’s IGA, Helms and Tractor Supply almost every day on his way home. Everyone knew him at those stores and loved to see him.
Gordy is survived by his wife of 29 years Kelly Page, his daughter Kelly Whitnall (Uriah) of Yakima, son Craig Page (Lynn) of Selah and 6 grandkids, 3 siblings, Bob Page (Wanda) of Yakima, Will Page (Margie) of Biloxi, MS, and Robbie (Diane) Hunt (Jim) of Wasillia, AK.
The Celebration of Life or The Gordy Party will be held March 5, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Please come with your Gordy story’s and your smiles. Gordy loved a party. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to YWCA or Rod’s House and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
