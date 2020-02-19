Gordon “Gordie” John Penaluna passed away peacefully January 17, 2020 in Yakima, WA. Gordie was born number six of eleven children to Ernest and Florence “Tregidga” Penaluna on February 3, 1928 in Seattle, WA. He married the love of his life, Colleen Francis Genson, on December 18, 1948. Gordie remained married to Colleen until her death on April 12, 2015. They had two daughters, Donna Marsh and Sharon Connell, as well as five grandchildren.
Gordon and Colleen raised their family in Snoqualmie Valley. Gordon and Colleen moved to Selah, WA in 1998 and spent endless summers at Naches Wonderland Campground in Naches, WA.
He served his country as a Merchant Marine beginning April of 1945 before joining the Army in April of 1947. He bravely served in the Korean Conflict/War, earning the WWII Victory Medal. After being discharged from the Army in April 1950 he went to work for Weyerhaeuser. He was also a volunteer for the Snoqualmie Fire Dept. from 1958 to 1993. He retired from Weyerhaeuser after 34 years, working in various positions, last being a yarder operator.
Gordie is survived by his daughter Sharon Connell of Yakima, WA, son in law Chuck Marsh of Easton, WA, sister Gloria Villanueva of Fall City, WA, and brother Ronald and Karen Penaluna of Whidbey Island, WA. Grandchildren are Rena Harbison of North Bend, WA, Ryan and Vickie Connell of Monroe, WA, Michelle Calhoun of Cle Elum, WA, Kati Calhoun of Yakima, WA, and Chris Penaluna of Cle Elum, WA; as well as many great-grandchildren.
He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post #379 and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post #289, both in Yakima, WA.
Gordon is preceded in death by parents Ernest and Florence Penaluna, wife Colleen Penaluna, daughter Donna Marsh, sister Gwendolyn Levy, sister Bernice Lott, sister Winifred Pilarta, sister Jackie Batton, sister Shirley Rooker, brother Donald Penaluna, brother Kenneth Penaluna, and brother Lanny Penaluna.
He was a compassionate loving father and husband who always made sure his family was well taken care of. He will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 118 South 5th Avenue, Yakima, WA at VFW Post #379 on February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Come and join us for a potluck.
