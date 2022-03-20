Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Gordon Geffe passed away on March 10, 2022 at the age of 84.
He was born October 26, 1937 in Yakima, Washington to Frank and Helen (Olsen) Geffe. He graduated from Wapato High School in 1956. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1958. He attended Yakima Valley College until the death of his father in 1960 when he took over the family farm, gradually purchasing additional acreage and eventually partnering with long-time friend Martin Verbrugge to form Valley Fruit, a fruit packing and cold storage facility. In 1999, Gordon retired from farming and Valley Fruit.
On December 16, 1961, Gordon married Kay Jacobson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Yakima. They were married for over 60 years. Daughter Tamara was born in 1962 and another daughter, Joan, was born in 1965.
Over the years, Gordon enjoyed various hobbies and interests. He was a skier in his younger years serving as a member of the White Pass Ski Patrol. He took up tennis becoming a member of the Yakima Tennis Club and he taught himself how to operate and captain his 50-foot Ocean Alexander boat, the “Whaler II”, navigating the waters of the Puget Sound and exploring the U.S. and Canadian San Juan Islands. As avid Cougar fans, Gordon and Kay were season football ticket holders, spending many fun years tailgating with family and friends during the years their daughters attended WSU.
To escape the cold of Yakima, Gordon and Kay spent the winter months at their condo in Maui, Hawaii for the last 30 years.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Helen Geffe and sister, Bernadine Paganelli. Surviving family include his wife, Kay, daughter Tami (Jim) Leff, daughter Joan (Loren) Hoppes and five granddaughters, Lexi and Mallory Leff and Ellie, Emma and Audrey Hoppes.
Gordon will be laid to rest at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Cottage in the Meadow or the Children’s Village through the Memorial Foundation at www.memfound.org, or sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
