On Tuesday February 2nd, 2021, Gordon Eugene Eglin passed away at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA.
Gordon was born on January 25th, 1934 to Volney and Odetta Eglin in Yakima. He was raised on a farm in the Ahtanum Valley. He was actually part of the original pioneer Eglin family that settled the Ahtamum Valley. Gordon graduated high school at the old Yakima Senior High in 1952. He was drafted shortly after HS and served during the South Korean Conflict as a cook. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed the outdoors all around. He even worked as a guide and amazing cook for several seasons for elk hunters from all over the country. Gordon was an extremely kind and generous gentleman and was willing to help anyone in need.
He had a great passion for capturing the beauty of nature on camera as he and his wife traveled. He was an auto/diesel mechanic for many years, working the first few at White Pass Garage before purchasing and operating his own shop, “Gordon Eglin’s 12th Avenue Garage,” and then worked for various trucking companies in the valley. Later, he finished out his career in the machinist trade.
Gordon is survived by his wife Bonnie of 34 years, his 4 sons, Andy and Gene of Yakima, Jim (Amanda) of St. George, UT and Todd Wallace of Tacoma. Also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at Langevin El Paraiso on Friday 3/26 at 1:00 PM. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
