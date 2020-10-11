Valley Hills Funeral Home
Godfrieda (Frieda) Ratliff passed away, in Vancouver, WA, on September 27, 2020, due to complications of cancer. Frieda was surrounded by her sisters and niece at the time of her passing.
Frieda was born on March 30, 1946, in Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Teofilo Estoesta and Paciencia Haber Estoesta. She immigrated to the United States with her mom and younger sister, Bernie in 1949. Frieda was a 1964 graduate of A.C. Davis high school. Freida attended Yakima Valley College from 1964-1966. She continued college at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington from 1968-1970, and majored in art. Frieda was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting in all mediums. Also, Frieda had a special ability to recall facts, historical figures and history in general. This ability helped her excel in Jeopardy, board games and mahjong.
Frieda will be remembered for her loving generosity. Frieda often surprised her siblings with unexpected gifts. Frieda also welcomed “homeless” and low income people in her apartment to share what she had. Although Frieda had limited income, she gave generously to charitable organizations and to her church. Frieda was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yakima.
Frieda will be missed by her brother, Joseph Estoesta (Becky), her sisters: Bernie Gerhardt (Paul), Judy Estoesta, and Lucy Urlacher (Matthew), and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends.
Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, Al Ratliff, parents Teofilo and Paciencia Estoesta and niece Danielle Urlacher and nephew, Matt J. Urlacher.
A Memorial Mass is planned for October 17, 2020 at 11 am at St. Joseph Church. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In