On the morning of April 4, 2021 Gloria Ofelia Torres, of Selah, WA, passed away surrounded by her family.
Gloria was born to Federico and Petra Rodriguez (both farm workers) in Weslaco, Texas. She attributed her hard work ethic, strong family values, perseverance and compassion towards others to her beloved parents. Gloria loved them dearly and she often shared with her daughters her fondest memories were when her dad would gather her and her siblings around the fire pit to tell stories and eat tortillas. Gloria lived with her parents until early adulthood and at the age of 23 she married the love of her life, Raul Torres.
Gloria and Raul traveled around the states as migrant workers until they settled down in Washington so that Raul could obtain his teaching degree. Years later the couple had a house built in Selah where they lived the remainder of their lives. While Raul attended college, Gloria worked several different jobs to help support the family. One of these jobs was as a paraprofessional with the Yakima School District. This is where her life-long passion of becoming a teacher herself was ignited. Because she didn’t want to take time away from her daughters she would take a class here and there. In 1987 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She did not let this stop her from reaching her goal. She managed to balance working full time, receiving chemotherapy, attending college and caring for her family. In 1995 she graduated with her teaching degree at the age of 52. This was not only a great accomplishment for herself but also served as a reminder to her two girls to never give up on their dreams and goals.
If you were to ask her friends and family to share one memory of Gloria, you would most likely hear about a time she made them laugh and/or a time she helped them through a challenging time. She was known for her sense of humor and no matter the occasion, made sure she was the life of the party. She was spunky and witty, and no one was exempt from her playful teasing. Her happiness was fueled by making others laugh and smile. Gloria was also very compassionate with a heart of gold. She loved to love on people and was always searching for ways to be helpful. There were many times where she would be in line at the grocery store and if someone didn’t have enough to pay for their groceries she would pay. It also was not an uncommon practice for her to be eating at a restaurant and pay for a family’s meal without them knowing. She would say that she felt the need to always give back for all the blessings that God had given her. This compassion went beyond people as she adored animals and supported many local and global organizations.
Even though she lived in Washington she traveled to Texas frequently to visit and care for family. She never forgot her roots and loved going back home. Her love for her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandson (partner in crime) was extraordinary. It was like she had a sixth sense; she always knew when one was sad, hurt or needed help and was there to offer her great words of wisdom and support. Gloria found solace in the mountains. She was able to make one last trip and stay in a cabin with her family where they will cherish the many stories she shared.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and her husband, Raul. Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Normalisa Torres-Strom (Greg Strom) and Delia Torres, grandchildren, Alexa Torres and Johnny Strom, and great-grandson Imari Raul Torres Allen.
“Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure… You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure” ~Wood
A public Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901.
