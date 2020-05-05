Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Gloria Mendez from Grandview, WA, age 64, went to be with her Heavenly Father Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1955 in Harlingen, TX to Esteban Garcia and Maria Del Refugio Garcia. She moved to Sunnyside, WA at a young age where she and her 11 siblings were raised. She met her husband, Hector Mendez, while in high school and they were married July 24, 1976. They began their life together and raised a family in Grandview, WA. Mom worked at A & B Hops in Prosser, WA in accounts payable and other jobs as well. Mom and Dad had three children: Hector Jr., Esmeralda and Esperanza (deceased). Mom was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great aunt, aunt, sister and friend. Mom loved spending time with her family. Her laughter was infectious and never went unnoticed. She enjoyed life to the fullest by taking family vacations, fishing, camping and playing cards. She loved to cook authentic Mexican food and used her talents to feed others. Above all else she was a devout Christian and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mom is preceded in death by her parents (Esteban and Maria Garcia), sister (Rebecca Leija), brother (Juan Garcia) and daughter who she never forgot (Esperanza Mendez). Gloria is survived by her husband Hector Mendez Sr., son Hector Mendez Jr. and his wife Kristi, daughter Esmeralda Puente and her husband Mando, grandchildren Stevie, Stephanie, A.J., Khylee, Ashlynn, and Audrey, and one great-grandchild, Luke. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Enrique Garcia, Esther Guzman, Jose Angel Garcia, Robert Garcia, Lupe Garcia, Lily Lozano, Ruben Garcia, Gracie Cerda and Esteban Garcia.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5 (3-8 pm) at the Grandview Smith Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 6 at 11:00 am at the Grandview Smith Funeral Home. Mom’s final resting place will be held at the Grandview cemetery immediately following the service. Due to the Stay Home Stay Healthy mandate immediate and extended family are invited to attend while practicing social distancing. Those wishing to sign Gloria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
