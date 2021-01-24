September 2, 1930 - January 17, 2021
Matthew 25:21
Her Master said to her, ‘You have done well. You are a good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a few things. I will put many things in your care. Come and share my joy.’
Gloria Lee Hatley graduated to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, January 17, 2020. Born on September 2, 1930 in Tacoma, Gloria was adopted at an early age by Lloyd and Mable Hatley. And although she has no known surviving family, she leaves behind many friends who were very blessed to know her and who will miss her greatly.
Every once in a while, someone enters our lives who is given so little it’s often agonizing to see, but they somehow manage to take all those lemons and make such lemonade from them that everyone around them is refreshed! Gloria was one of those people. She lived one of the most difficult lives of anyone we have ever known, and yet always overcame and triumphed with true grace and humility. As her friend Eileen said, “All she really ever wanted to do was to be liked by others and make others happy.” When we get to Heaven, we will find that she has been fitly rewarded for her life and it will not surprise us if she is now ‘One of the GREAT ONES’ up there!
Gloria, if she were able, would like to thank her friend and POA of many years, Cathy Godfrey for all her service and friendship and her father’s attorney, Jerry Aiken. Also, her pastors, Gordy and Debbie Byrd and her Shiloh Christian Center family who greatly added to her happiness and support over a 40-year period. And many friends who specially helped her (and were helped by her) so many times over the years: Bob and Cheryl Scheidegger, Dusty Rosenthal, and Steve and Shelley White.
She would also want to say the biggest THANK YOU possible to the staff of Living Care/Summitview Healthcare Center for their years of extraordinary service and caring.
To all the Aides, Nurses, Bath Teams, Activities Staff, Food Service, Housekeeping & Laundry, Occupational & Physical Therapy, Maintenance & Groundskeepers, Executive Staff, Administrative Staff, Chaplains and anyone who in anyway constantly contributes to the lives of everyone on that campus. You are ALL a special ‘breed’! And a most special thank you to Eileen Henley, Social Service Director extraordinaire, and her colleague Becky, for the hours of listening and counseling that made them Gloria’s very special friends.
A short Graveside Service will be held Monday, January 25th at 1:00 pm at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, 7800 Van Belle Rd., Sunnyside, WA 98944. All are welcome. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared www.brooksidefuneral.com.
