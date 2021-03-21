Gloria Jean Funston, 80, died peacefully on March 12, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. Gloria, also known as “Tutu” to many, was born Gloria Valera Manipon in Lihue, Hawaii on November 8, 1940. She moved to the mainland in 1958 to attend Oregon State University. There she earned her degree in Elementary Education and went on to teach in the Marysville School District for over 25 years.
In 1962, she married her college sweetheart and partner in life for 56 years, Jim Funston. Gloria and Jim moved to Marysville, WA, raised 3 children and became active in the local community. After retiring, she and Jim moved to Yakima. They adored their grandchildren, but countless others also knew Gloria as “Tutu”. She was their biggest fan, whether it be at a dance competition, football game, or volleyball match; Tutu and Gramps did their best to be there.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, T.C. and Susie Manipon, brother Dennis, and daughter Cynthia. She is survived by three children: Kimo (Kris) Funston of Stanwood, WA, Todd (Mary) Funston of Stanwood, WA, and Valerie (David) Barnett of Selah, WA; grandchildren McKenzie (David) King, Sara, Blake, Ben, Thomas, Ella, and Brittany; great-grandchildren Hunter & Emma as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gloria Manipon (’58) Funston Scholarship, Kauai High School Foundation, 602 Winaao Road, Kailua, Kailua, HI 96734. The family would also like to thank the staff at The Cottage in the Meadow for their warm and compassionate care.
