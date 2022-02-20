Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our spunky lady followed her light on February 11, 2022. Gloria Cecilia Tovar was born to the late Julian and Maria Gonzalez in Yakima, Washington on July 19, 1948. Gloria was raised and enjoyed her hometown of Wapato, from her childhood well into her adulthood. She was a devoted Catholic and member of the St. Peter Claver church. She is a Wapato High School 1965 alumni where she continued to enjoy watching various sport events of her grandchildren. Gloria enjoyed spending much of her time outdoors. She was an avid fisher and enjoyed exchanging fishing stories with anyone, sometimes even fibbing about the size or amount she would catch. She also loved gardening as well as interacting with the farm animals and house pets. You’d often find her outside blowing bubbles for hours to the dogs and enjoyed tracking down the ice cream trucks for her beloved Pepsi. Gloria always enjoyed a good movie date and was considered a tough movie critic. Our family is sure she was just wanting to go for the concession stands and not so much the show. Gloria leaves behind a legacy beginning with her daughters, Cecilia Tovar-Rocha, Alicia Figueroa, and Victoria (Javier) Alvarado; her beloved grandchildren Maria (Oscar), Celina (Eli), Elizabeth, Julian, Alyssa, Adrianna, Mercedes, Yandell, J.J., and god-daughter Rosa; her siblings Charles Gonzalez, Robert Gonzalez, and Mary Garcia. Gloria is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Gloria also had her great side-kick Teresa Serna; together they were known as double trouble!
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Joseph Gonzalez.
Gloria’s family would like to send our most sincere gratitude to Kadlec Hospital and Chaplaincy Hospice House.
Gloria’s family would like to invite you to her viewing on Thursday, February 24th from 4-5, with rosary to follow at 5 pm at the Wapato Valley Hills Funeral Home.
Gloria’s mass burial will be Friday, February 25th at Saint Peter Claver Parish in Wapato at 11 am followed by her burial at the Zillah cemetery. Please join us for the reception following her burial.
