Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On September 25th, 2021, in Yakima, Washington, Gloria Carmen Sortillon went home to Jesus. Gloria was born on January 29th, 1953, to Mary Ledesma and James Sortillon in Madera, California.
Gloria was the oldest of eight; described as the best big sister and friend you can have. She had three brothers and four sisters, but she was a sister to many. Many knew her, for her love for Jesus, her beautiful smile and welcoming personality. Her favorite things were all shades of purple, hot air balloons, and butterflies.
Gloria met and got married to Jesse Mendoza Sr. and had three children, Jesse Jr., Emma, and Ruby. She went on to finish school and study child psychology.
Gloria was a job coach by profession and a volunteer by heart. She had a heart of a servant. She volunteered in smile savers, vaccination clinics, head start, bell ringing, veteran stand downs, and in churches to name a few. Gloria was awarded a certificate from the governor for recognition of her volunteering. Gloria was the kind of person that if you needed her, she’d be there. Another one of her passions was working with special needs communities from fund raising to coaching on the job.
Many days you could find her having praise worship music on and in prayer. Spending time with loved ones. She was amazing mother, grandmother, sister, Tia, and friend. She made sure her kids and grandkids knew God and anyone she talked to. She had numerous grandchildren, one great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her two daughters, Emma and husband Ian and their children, Ruby and husband Rick and their children, and daughter-in-law Lea and her children. She is also survived by sisters Betty, Evelyn, Lori, Rosie, and brother George, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her mother Mary, father James, grandmother Carmen, sister in law Anita, brothers Martine and James, former Spouse Jesse Sr., son Jesse Jr., nephews Rudy and Adam, brothers in law Rudy and John, and granddaughter Grace.
Gloria’s Celebration of Life is on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in