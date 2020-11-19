Gloria Ann Munson

March 13, 1930 - November 14, 2020
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15 KJV
Gloria Munson, age 90, passed away peacefully at Summitview Healthcare Center in Yakima, WA. (The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the support and loving care Gloria received from Summitview Health Center Skilled Nursing. Thank you.)
Gloria was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the home of Francis and Eva Miller, where she joined two older sisters, Marilyn and Valgene. During her childhood and school years, the family lived in rural Benkelman, Nebraska.
In 1943, the Miller family moved to Wapato, WA, where Gloria attended Wapato High School. She enjoyed being in many clubs and activities, including drama.
After graduating, she attended the Old Tabernacle Church in Yakima where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Munson, a handsome young marine recently home from duty. They were married on March 6, 1949, beginning a life-long love story of 71 years. Throughout their married life, the Munsons lived in Yakima, where they raised their family, a daughter, Katherine Lynn (Kathy), and a son, Ronald Wayne (Ron).
Gloria worked in sales at Montgomery Ward for a few years. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker, creating a warm, welcoming, loving home for her husband and family whom she loved so dearly.
The Munsons were members and attended Summitview Assembly of God for 20 years, and Stone Church for 50 years where they made many close friends. Gloria enjoyed being in choir, women’s ministries, missions conventions, was a Sunday School teacher, and much more.
The Munsons traveled often, enjoying trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and also many states to attend Union Pacific Railroad Old Timers Club Conventions, of which her husband Robert was the Yakima Chapter President.
Gloria was a wonderful and loving wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, and aunt. We will always miss her presence, but she will live on through our love, our thoughts, our words, and our memories.
Gloria accepted Jesus Christ into her heart at a young age. She loved and served Him throughout her entire life. She is enjoying her eternal reward in God’s presence, where countless family and friends welcomed her entrance into Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Eva Miller, sisters, Marilyn Fornof and Valgene Broetje, and many extended family.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Robert Munson, Yakima; daughter, Katherine Arneson (David), Snohomish; son, Ronald Munson (Sandra), Yakima; grandchildren, Tracy Holt (Mike), Snohomish; Bret Arneson (Kerrie), Everett; Heidi Alvord (Jason), Yakima; and Ryan Munson (Tawnya), Moxee; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Public Viewing is scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Celebration of Gloria’s Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 (for family only because of current public gathering restrictions) also at Brookside Funeral Home, with a Graveside Service to follow at Tahoma Cemetery, Yakima. The Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Gloria’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
