Gloria A. Benedict, 85, a longtime Naches resident, passed away October 17, 2021. She will be reunited with her husband of 57 years, George. She loved going to casinos, best of all, Legends. And she loved her eagles. Her house and yard are full of them.
She is survived by a sister, Janet Killion of Naches, a niece, Peggy Killion of Naches, and two nephews, Patrick Killion of Moses Lake and Jeffrey Killion of Ephrata.
A Graveside Inurnment is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at Tahoma Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
