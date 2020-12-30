Glenwood Samuel Mosier

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Sam was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima, WA on July 11, 1946.
He left us on December 23, 2020.
Sam was a craftsman, knowledgeable in every skill necessary to build two homes and numerous Critter Condos.
He dearly loved his daughter, Tara Coker and her family; husband, Troy and the grandchildren they gave him, Ari and Royce. He also loved his parents, Harry and Mildred, his brother, Sherwood, his sister, Delores, and their families. Mostly Samuel loved the Lord.
He spent his last days watching sunsets on the farm with his friend and life partner, Susan.
