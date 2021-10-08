Valley Hills Funeral Home
On Thursday, September 30th, 2021, Glennis Marie Blackledge, 54, of Yakima, gained her wings. She was born to James Blackledge and Barbara Evans on April 18th, 1967.
Glennis worked for several warehouses and was the fastest fruit packer in the valley. She was the owner of Git R Done Cleaning at the time of her retirement.
Glennis was a huge Trump fan but not a fan of Facebook jail. She loved the Seahawks, her favorite color was purple, and she had a free spirit. Glennis had a heart of gold, loved her family and, more importantly, her grandkids. She loved life and all it had to offer. There was never a day where she wouldn’t call, text, or message her sister, Sabrina.
Glennis leaves behind her significant other David Kuehnert, her daughter, Ashley Kuehnert (Jeff), and her son, David Kuehnert (Briana), her five grandchildren- Bradley, Zackery, Harley, Shayla, and Audrey. Her mother Barbara, her four siblings, Mark, Rusty, Sabrina, and Joe Blackledge. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by her ride-or-die best friend, Lynette, her friends Linda, Barb, and many more. Her dog, Peanut, will dearly miss her.
Glennis is preceded in death by her loving father, James Blackledge, her twin brother Dennis Michael Blackledge, Darlene Kuehnert, her dogs Peewee and Shorty. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in