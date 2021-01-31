Glenn “Shannon” Eggers

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Shannon Eggers passed away from this life on January 7, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Shannon was born on February 23, 1950 in a snowstorm in Cottonwood Creek, ID to parents, Glenn George Eggers and Louise Eggers (Crowser).
His mother Louise passed away when he was 10 years old. He spent the next few years living with his grandparents, George and Augusta Eggers in Juliaetta. His father then married Helen, who Shannon grew to love as much as his mother.
Shannon joined the Peace Corps at a young age and was assigned to a base in Newark, NJ. He immediately went AWOL and joined the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He traveled up and down the East Coast as an “Elephant Boy” caring for the circus elephants. Finding himself in Florida in the offseason, he decided to come home to Idaho.
While living in Idaho, Shannon discovered his passion for stock cars and racing. He spent most of the rest of his life involved in racing, building, driving, and every other aspect of stock cars. He participated on tracks throughout the Northwest for many years. If it was Saturday night, you would usually find Shannon at “The Track.”
Later in life, Shannon took up long haul truck driving. He enjoyed the trips all over the USA and seeing the sights.
Shannon made many friends over the years, both in life, racing, and trucking. Those who knew him would have known him as a big man with an even bigger heart.
Shannon was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Augusta (Brown) Eggers, grandmother, Ella Crowser, father, Glenn George Eggers, mothers, Louise and Helen, sister, Geraldine McFarland, brother Delvin Marner, and especially his good racing buddy, Doyle Braton.
Surviving him are his wife, Mary, granddaughters, Amelia Call of Lake Stevens, WA and Samantha “Sammy” Shirley, great grandchildren, Hadrian Isaac and Artemis Avery Shirley all of San Diego, CA, son, Leroy Glenn Eggers (Boykin), and many friends and relatives.
Miss you and love you always.
At this time, due to Covid-19, there will be no remembrance. A family gathering will be held later this year. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
