Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the recent passing of our husband, father, and papa Glenn Miller. Glenn Richard Miller passed away unexpectedly at his home in Selah, WA on April 25, 2022.
Glenn was born in Ellensburg, WA to Hazel and Matthew Miller on July 30, 1950. The family moved to Yakima, WA where he attended school and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1969. He married Joyce Webster in 1975. They moved to their residence in Selah in 1978.
Glenn was a heavy equipment operator. After working for Yakima County Public Works for thirty years, Glenn retired. He enjoyed his work and the challenges it presented in the projects he was involved in.
Retirement to Glenn meant that he had more time to tinker on his farm projects. He enjoyed the challenge to figure out why something was not working whether it be getting a farm feed truck back on the road, working on a backhoe, or simpler things on the farm. He was a hard worker and did not know a stranger. A quick trip to the hardware store would turn into a much longer trip because of those he met and had to visit with.
Glenn was in his element when he was outdoors. He enjoyed being on his farm equipment working in the hay fields and razzing the neighbors along the way. He enjoyed camping, fishing, going to the beach, and exploring forts. He loved taking his family on an eagle search each year. His real delight was doing anything with his three granddaughters.
Glenn was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed the sport but most importantly, he felt a responsibility to the resource. Some of his involvement included: President of NWSSC, member of original State Board for Enhancement, founder of Eastern WA Regional Fisheries Enhancement Group which is now Mid-Columbia Fisheries. At the time of his passing, he was the Board President of Mid-Columbia.
Glenn is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Kayla Norwood (Denton); son Kyle Miller (Brittany); and three granddaughters Kaylee, Margaret, and Paige. He is also survived by his siblings Ronald Miller (Cheryl), Marsha Miller, Allen Miller (Carol) and Brian Miller (Kris). Glenn also leaves behind aunts, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Matthew and Hazel Miller.
A Service for Glenn will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:30 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with a Reception to follow. Private Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help continue Glenn’s work restoring habitat for native fish. All donations to Mid-Columbia Fisheries will be dedicated to implementing river restoration projects on two of Glenn’s favorite rivers — the Yakima and the Klickitat; http://midcolumbiafisheries.org/donate. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in