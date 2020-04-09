Dr. Glenn Leuning, born October 20, 1918, to John and Inez (Hedges) Leuning, peacefully passed away April 3, 2020. Retired educator. College professor and administrator. Life member MENSA. Faculty emeritus, Chabot College, Hayward, CA. Administrative staff, Chabot College. National Association Teachers of Singing, emeritus. Member American Humanist Association. State licensed counselor.
WWII veteran, South Pacific and Europe. Around the world traveler. Survived by generational nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, sister, Hazel Silvers, and brothers Ernest, Elwood, Stanley. Cremation. No service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In