Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Honor, humility, kindness, and generosity: These words represent the life of Glenn Hata.
Glenn Freeman Hata was born to Yoshio and Carmen Hata in Yakima, Washington, on July 13th, 1951. He grew up in Wapato, where his family was deeply involved in the agricultural community. Throughout his childhood he was part of the farming process with his siblings David, Kathy, and Dean–from four in the morning when they rose to help with harvest, to late in the evening after sports practice when they returned to the fields.
Glenn was a multi-talented athlete, involved in football, basketball, and–his favorite–baseball. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and learned from an early age to do good and be respectful. He was active in the associated student body at Wapato Junior High and Wapato High School. During his senior year of high school, Glenn met his future wife, Marci Sutton. Glenn and Marci’s relationship continued to grow, and on July 13th, 1974, they were married. The path of Glenn’s life was changed when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior.
After high school, Glenn attended Washington State University, getting his bachelor’s degree in horticulture. He continued to play baseball during his freshman year of college. After graduation, he moved back to the family farm, where he worked for many more years. He was a man of numerous skills, a reliable farmhand, and a talented gardener and grower. One of his favorite ways to express his creativity was through designing beautiful gardens and landscapes.
Glenn was a wise, gentle, and patient father with the couple’s three children. Even though he worked long days, he always made time to attend his children’s sporting events, never missing a game. He took great pride in their accomplishments and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Glenn lived his life for the Lord and knew that there was a heavenly home prepared for him.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
On Sunday, January 23, 2022, Glenn passed away after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Marci, as well as his daughter Aimee Macosky and her husband Sean and son Gabriel, his daughter Julie Hata, and his son Greg Hata and his wife, Emily. He is also survived by his siblings David, Kathy, and Dean. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Levi Macosky.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, with a private Graveside Service at Tahoma Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service that is open to the public. The Memorial Service will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) at 1:00 pm. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Memorial Hospital for their kindness during this time.
“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’” John 14:6
