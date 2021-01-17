Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Glenn Gunn “Pete” was born on May 27, 1950 and he passed away on January 7, 2021. Pete was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Gunn and mother, Pearl Gunn, brother, Wayne Gunn, sisters, Jannis and Loretta. He is survived by Bill Gunn, sisters, Sharon Compeau, Judy Freeman, and Barbara Salazar. Pete graduated from Davis High School in 1968. He liked baseball and basketball. Pete was buried at Tahoma Cemetery and a Memorial Service is planned for May 27, 2021. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
