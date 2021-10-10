Glendon was the fourth born of five children. He was born in Bremerton, WA shortly after the Second World War ended to Margaret and Ckement Baird in 1947. He lived most of his life in the Yakima Valley and passed away October 6, 1921. He served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard.
Glen (as everyone called him) was many things in his life and most of them were in or near the medical field. After discharge from the Air Force he joined the National Guard to get medical training. While in the Guard he also attended college and received an LPN nursing degree. He owned an ambulance service in Sunnyside for about five years then worked as a nurse for 17 years. Mother always wanted a nurse in the family but I don’t think she thought it would be Glen.
From an early age Glen was curious. He took things apart to see how they ran and didn’t always get them back the same He was a very intelligent man and could do almost anything from doctoring to car repair. He was a different person and did not care what people thought of him or how he looked. He told it like it was and if you didn’t agree it was okay with him but don’t expect to change him.
Before Glen went into the service he had a partner named Margaret. They had a son, Marc. When Glen was in the service he had an allotment go to Margaret for Marc. She did not get it in a timely manner (military work slowly) so by the time she got it she was married to someone and they refused the checks. Her husband adopted Mar. I believe he lives in the Portland area but he does not recognize us.
Glen married JoAnn Ashley Gonzales in 1981. JoAnn had two daughters, Lisa and Natasha. Lisa was a teenager and Natasha was just born; Glen raised “Tasha” as his daughter and gave her away in marriage in Hawaii.
Besides his wife and step daughters, Glen dearly loved fishing. Any time he could get away you could find him on the Columbia River with a beer in one hand and a pole in the other. Glen went to work for a mobile home manufacturer as a safety and purchasing officer.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, sisters Starla (Jerry) Stiner and Nancy Mears, and nephews Colin (Cindi) and Kevin Mears. Per his request no services will be provided.
