Glenda Joyce Wilder, 80, passed away on March 2, 2021, in Yakima, WA, with family by her side.
Glenda was born on Christmas Eve, 1941 in Missouri to Rebecca and Thurman Acord. She grew up in Benton City and later moved to the Yakima area, graduating from Highland High School - Class of 1960. She met and married Lawrence Wilder and had two daughters. She lived the remainder of her life in Yakima working in the childcare industry and then a Yakima fruit packing warehouse. Glenda was a member of The Stone Church for most of her adult life.
She loved her daughters, grandchildren, family photos, casino slot machines, traveling on cruises with her friends, collecting miniature lighthouses, and watching every cooking show on TV. She was an incredible big sister to Karen and Sharon when they were growing up and will always have a special place in their hearts.
Glenda is survived by her sister, Sharon Flaucher; daughters Shelly Wilder Enstrom and Penny Wilder and their spouses Mark Enstrom and Tammy McCarthey; three grandchildren, Jake, Rachel, and Lexi Enstrom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Yakima. Glenda will be laid to rest at Tahoma Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations please plant a remembrance tree or flower in her name.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com. Condolences may also be sent to: penwildr@gmail.com and/or shellyenstrom@hotmail.com.
