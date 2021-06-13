Glen Irvin Flowers

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Glen passed away May 26, 2021, at the age of 78.
He was born on March 8, 1943, to Elmer & Leila (Hunter) Flowers, in Emmett, Idaho. Glen was the second-youngest son out of 13 children. The family moved from Idaho to the Tri-Cities, where Elmer worked for Hanford. From there they moved to Yakima. Glen lost his Dad when he was 14 years old. His oldest sister Jean & brother-in-law Jim Stewart asked him to come and live with them on their ranch in lower Naches. He always said Jim was a father to him, Jim taught him how to work (and boy did he teach him well). Every day after school and on weekends Glen would pick apples on their ranch during harvest and eventually bought his first car with is earnings.
We got married on May 5, 1962. That same year, Glen started to work for Webb Logging for the next 9 years. In 1971 he started working for Zwight Logging and was with the company for 31 years. His last new truck was a Kenworth and the number was 64, the year our son Mike was born. Glen was so proud of that. His handle in the C.B. was Flower Power and that is where he finished his career. We bought our first house in 1965, and still reside at the same residence. He loved his home, and after he retired he would stay out all day and work in the garage and tend to the yard. He was always such a hard worker and provider for our family. His favorite hobby was fishing, he loved it when Reggie would come in his motor home and pick him up with Mike and head to their 3-day stay at Priest Rapids. He also enjoyed fishing with Missy at O’Sullivan’s, trolling for trout.
Glen is survived by his loving wife and best friend Joann of 59 years, his 2 loving sons, Scotty Glen Flowers of Wenatchee, WA and Michael Flowers of Gleed, WA, and 2 sisters, Barbara (Ray) Marey of Arizona and Norma Thompson of Yakima. We have so many friends (too many to mention) that are family to us and have been with us from day 1 during this difficult time. My cousins that Glen loved dearly and a very special nephew, Terry Flowers.
Dad we had a wonderful childhood growing up, we couldn’t have asked for better. You and Mom were always there for us. After long, hard days of work, you always found time to work on our bikes, then came the cars. We were always a family together, camping, fishing, water skiing at Vantage and O’Sullivan. You were such a good DAD. We will miss you so much, your suffering is over now. You will forever be in our hearts and we will think of you everyday! ~ Scott and Mike
Honey I’ve loved you for 59 years, you will always be my one and only, we will remember your fishing stories that you and Mike always talked about and your stubborn streak (he always did it HIS WAY or NO WAY). I love and miss you! ~ Joann
We want to thank Frank and Sandra at Valley Hills for being so compassionate during this difficult time. Thank you Wardell from Glen’s church (Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) for checking in on us weekly.
Glen’s wishes were to be cremated with his ashes scattered at his favorite fishing hole (Priest Rapids) where he and Mike made so many memories. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
