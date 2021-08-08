Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On July 23, 2021, Gladys (Warner) Fox, age 79, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. She was born on January 5, 1942, in Denver, Colo. to Fred and Ruth Avery as one of 15 children. The family relocated to Springfield, Ore. where she spent most of her childhood and young adult life.
Gladys married Wesley Warner in June 1959 and they made their home in Yakima, Wash. where they raised five children, Deanna, Bud, Ron, Debbie, and Ray. In 1987, after her husband went home to be with the Lord, Gladys married Stanley Fox in 1988, inheriting three more loving children, Karen, Bill, and Lisa.
Gladys worked at various fruit warehouses around the valley and made many friends along the way. Her unseen talent came to light when she went to work for the Craft Warehouse in 1992, creating displays and teaching watercolor classes. Her hobbies and crafts continued at home, sometimes stacked floor to ceiling and wall to wall. She retired in 2012.
She was very active in her church and was passionate about teaching the children and creating a strong Women’s Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Wes, her parents and 10 of her siblings. She is survived by her husband Stan Fox, her five children and their spouses, Deanna Ross of Lynden, Wash.; Wesley “Bud” (Heidi) Warner of Stanwood, Wash.; Ron (Yolanda) Warner of Yakima; Debbie Saucedo (Troy Elliott) of Union Gap; Ray (Jeanine) Warner of Everett, Wash.; along with stepchildren and spouses, Karen (Glenn) Denman, Bill Fox and Lisa (Jimmy) White, all of Yakima; brothers Leroy Avery of Hemet, Calif.; Boyd (Mary) Avery of Marysville, Wash.; sisters Joyce Watson of Springfield, Ore. and Janet Davis of Gresham, Ore.; and a wonderful bounty of 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at North Star Cancer Center along with the wonderful staff at Cottage in the Meadow for their compassionate care during her peaceful passing.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
