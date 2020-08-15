Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
On August 10, 2020, Gladys Marilyn (Clements) Graff, age 84, passed away peacefully at her daughter Becky’s house in Hermiston, OR after a long fight with dementia.
Gladys was born on February 10, 1936 in Willow Springs, Missouri to Merritt and Gladys Eva (Moore) Clements. The family made their way from Kansas to Washington State while Gladys was still a little girl. She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1954. At a Waneta Grange dance she met the love of her life, Leroy “Zeke” Graff. They were married on June 29, 1955. They made their forever home in the Yakima Valley and lived a full life of faith and enjoyed camping, traveling, square dancing and family. Leroy preceded her in death in 2009. She was also predeceased by her parents, brothers, Paul, Jim, Gary and sisters, Wanda, JoAnn, Carroll Arlene and Janice Kay.
Gladys was a dedicated wife, homemaker, mother and Grandma. She embraced those roles with all the love in her heart. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as Grandma. She instilled in her family strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Until her health condition no longer allowed, Gladys was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Sunnyside. She enjoyed being a faithful member of the Ladies Society and Altar Guild.
Mom was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman but valued her large family. Her tenacity, charm and grace will never be forgotten.
Gladys is survived by her son Rick (Molly) Graff of Lexington, Kentucky, Becky Slupsky of Hermiston, OR, Brenda (John) Graham of Prosser, WA and Chris (Travis) Haguewood of Pendleton, OR; eight grandchildren, Shannon (Steve) Dahl, Kyle Slupsky, Katie Graff, Jenny (Steve) Aday, Matthew Graff, Lane Graham, Alex Graham and Carson Haguewood, and four great-grandchildren, Lacey, Carly, Brayden and Lydia. She is also survived by brothers Jack, Dan, and Darold, along with her many cherished nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, August 16 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. A private family memorial will be held at the Lower Valley Gardens in Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Gladys’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association of your choosing.
“And so it was… that she, having waited long & endured patiently realized and obtained what God had promised” Hebrews 6:15
