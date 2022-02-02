Gladys Marie Hoppis

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Marie, as she was known by most, finished her courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and left this world after living in a loving home with Diane and Malcom Hanks, Marie’s daughter and son-in-law.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Frederic Ishmael Hoppis and five children, Diane Hanks, John, Scott, Teresa Smith (who sacrificed to be a loving primary care giver to her mom) and Adam, 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Marie graduated from Davis High School. She graduated from beauty school and was an amazing beautician working in a number of Yakima salons. Her love and passion were serving her family and everyone knew her as an amazing homemaker.
She not only loved, but was outstanding at sewing, knitting, cooking, baking, gardening and reading. Most of all she found great joy in helping and serving others wherever she went. She was known to be loving, quiet but tough, hard-working, industrious and thrifty. She also loved flowers, sunshine, hiking, camping, long nature walks and reading to kids, especially her grandkids.
Marie was a dedicated wife and made serving Jesus, caring for her family, raising her five children a priority. She was known as a godly woman. Her greatest accomplishment is described in 3 John 1:4: “I have no greater joy than this, to hear of my children walking in the truth.”
Marie and Fred were married June 13, 1956 at Ahtanum Pioneer Church, which became their family church. This is where the Memorial Service and Reception will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:30 am (8500 Ahtanum Rd., Yakima, WA 98903).
The family would like to sincerely express their thanks to Memorial Hospice, and all other care-givers, for all the love and incredible care given.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in