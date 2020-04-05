Valley Hills Funeral Home
Gladys Joy Lindgren, 91, passed away peacefully to be with her beloved Jesus on March 29, 2020. Gladys was born August 6, 1928 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima, WA, the daughter of Edward and Ruth Peterson.
At the age of 3 the family moved to Novelty, WA. Gladys described her home, “I loved living in the Snoqualmie valley with the huge forest on both sides of our dairy farm along the Snoqualmie river. We heated with wood in our potbellied stove. In the evening we were cooled by the breeze from the beautiful Snoqualmie river.” At 18 Gladys moved back to Yakima where she worked in the Larson building for Yakima County Medical.
In 1947 she met the love of her life, Eldo Lindgren and was married in 1948, enjoying 54 years of marriage before his passing. Many of her years were spent as a pastor’s wife supporting her beloved Eldo. They loved listening to gospel music together.
Gladys belonged to the Daughters of WWI Veterans Auxiliary, and was a Civil Defense volunteer in WWII as an airplane spotter who reported to the Seattle base from the Snoqualmie valley.
For many years Gladys was involved in 4H and wrote articles for the Duvall newspaper. She was proud to have worked 40 years in the medical profession, many of which were as an office manager for 22 doctors in one clinic. In later retirement years Eldo drove long haul truck covering 47 states and Canada enjoying God’s creations with Gladys at his side. Gladys adored and was so proud of the family. She listed on paper her loved ones, alphabetically, and would pray for each individual, morning and night, which is only one example of her well-ordered, efficient, and meticulous life.
Above all, she loved her precious Savior and would talk to him several times a day.
Survivors include her only son Michael Lindgren, his wife Nancy; grandchildren Nathan and wife Marcia, Rebecca and husband David, Mathew and wife Kimberly, LeAnn and husband Dan, and Donald, 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
We wish to thank Sun Towers staff where she resided for 21 years. Thank you Crescent Health Care and Memorial Hospice for your dedication, love and professional care for her the last 13 months.
A family memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flower donations, they can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In