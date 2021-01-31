Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Gladys Evelyn Carlson, 93, a woman of deep faith, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 16th, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadows. She was the wife of Russell Harvey Carlson and they were blessed with 72 years of marriage together.
Born May 8th, 1927 in Yakima, WA, Gladys was one of five daughters born to Gustav Albin Carney and Haidy Katherine Jonsson-Carney. Her parents, along with many others, had settled in Wiley Heights after coming from Sweden. Eventually that community would come to be known as Swede Hill. Gladys graduated from Yakima High School in 1945. Three years later, on her 21st birthday in 1948 she married Russ, who was her next door neighbor. Russ and Gladys went on to raise two sons: Steve and Dan. It was there on Swede Hill, they made their lifelong home on Carlson Road.
Gladys, an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed sewing for herself and others. She worked in the fabric department of the Peoples Department store in Yakima. Gladys sewed several bridesmaid and prom dresses for the young ladies in the community. In addition to sewing, Gladys could be found tending her flowers, watching the birds that frequented her feeders and sitting on the deck with Russ, looking out over the valley.
Gladys was a lifelong member of Wiley Heights Covenant Church, where she served on many boards and committees over the years. She also was a faithful member of Bible Study Fellowship, serving many years in leadership roles. Gladys displayed a daily commitment to God, family and friends. She will be remembered for her humble example of living by faith and devotion to praying for those around her.
Anyone who knew Gladys, knew she had a deep love and concern for each member of her family, especially her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. When her eldest grandson was young and had a hard time saying “grandpa” and “grandma,” he began calling them Bomma and Boppa. These names eventually stuck, and to many, they are known only as Bomma and Boppa. Gladys had a profound impact on many around her. She was full of hospitality, wisdom, grace and unconditional love. Being a true swede, her coffee pot was always on, and cookie jar full.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and son Dan. She is survived by her husband Russ Carlson; son, Steve (Lori) Carlson; grandchildren, Gavin Carlson, Emily (Brian) Young, Ginger (Mark) Acob, Ashley (Garrett) Owens, Brett (Emily) Carlson and seven great-grandchildren, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Memorials may be made in honor of Gladys to Wiley Heights Covenant Church.
Our family wants to give a special thanks for the professional and caring staff at Cottage in the Meadows.
