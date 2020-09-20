Rainier Memorial Center
Gladys Austin Bateman Cain, 97, passed away September 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan, Yakima. Gladys was born to Ray Davis and Francis Snow on February 28, 1923 in Lead Hill, Ark.
Gladys was a home maker most of her life but did have a few jobs when she was younger. She was a babysitter, a nanny, a caregiver, and had a few other little jobs. She also did some volunteer work. Gladys used to love to draw and was pretty good at it. Gladys used to do a lot of sewing and made a lot of our clothes. Gladys also liked to crochet and would donate a lot of the items she made.
Gladys moved around some during her years but most of it was spent between Washington and Arkansas. Gladys was a member of the Columbus Baptist Church of Arkansas and attended Bethel Community Church on Naches Heights when able to.
Gladys is survived by daughter Linda Miller of Yakima, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sisters Virginia Stone of Cowiche, Mary Summers of Seattle, Fay Forbes (Jerry) of Tieton, and Shirley Toulou of Grand Coulee, brother Charles Akins (Lois) of Mesa, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, three husbands, four children, two grandchildren, three brothers and two sisters.
A graveside family service will be at Terrace Heights on the 23rd of September at 1:00 PM. There will be no viewing.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan, Hospice and Don and Carol Baughman. The family appreciates all your help and care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In