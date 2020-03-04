Gladys A.Blehm peacefully went to Heaven February 12, 2020. Born to parents John W. Weitzel and Anna Elisabeth Weitzel (Kaltenberger) on December 20, 1932 in Wellington, Colorado; Gladys was one of eight children. The family lived in Fort Collins, Colorado and Gladys graduated from Timnath High School in 1951. After high school, she married Edwin Schilling and they welcomed son, Terry. After a few years, they divorced.
Gladys met and married Ronald (Ron) Blehm in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1956, and they welcomed two sons, Kenneth (Kenny) Dean and Dennis (Denny) William.
Gladys and Ron moved their young family to Pasco, Washington in 1963 where they lived for many years. Ron was a business owner and building contractor and Gladys was a bookkeeper. They made many friends and memories until 1974 when Ron bought a farm in Eureka, Nevada and they began a new life, farming in the dusty hills of Diamond Valley. Gladys and Ron eventually divorced after many years of marriage and Gladys eventually moved to Yakima, Washington to be closer to family. She loved her family and was extremely proud of her sons, but her greatest joy in life was being around her grandchildren. The move back to Washington enabled her to attend her grandchildren’s sporting and school events as well as spoiling them with her kraut bierocks and cherry delight.
Romance found Gladys one last time when she met a gentleman named JD Blehm who contacted her after seeing that a new Blehm was in the phone directory. A simple coffee date turned into a happy marriage that lasted until JD’s passing in 2016. JD and Gladys enjoyed travelling together and they took many trips to Oklahoma, Colorado and California to visit family and friends.
A cheerful, humble and tidy person, Gladys had a quiet strength and always looked for the good in others. Not one to sit still, once the chores were done, she took time to create beautiful things. She loved to sew and to do cross-stitch and many of her projects hang proudly in family homes. She planted flowers in her gardens and grew beautiful houseplants. An amazing cook, she was famous for her fried chicken and tacos. She was generous in sharing her recipes and teaching others to create delicious meals. Her and JD’s favorite drink was a Cadillac Margarita, and she made sure all had her recipe. After JD’s passing, she stayed busy visiting with family, reading her Bible, and watching Hallmark movies.
Gladys lived a long and happy life and was cherished by her family and friends. She leaves behind her three sons: Terry (Julie) Schilling, Ken (Lorie) Blehm, and Dennis Blehm; seven grandchildren: Chris (Jennifer) Schilling, Morgan Schilling, Matthew Blehm, Alyssa (Carson) Zepp, Daniel Blehm, Preston Blehm, and Page (Justin) Pauletto; and six great-grandchildren: Hannah and Grant Schilling, Bailey and Ryder Pauletto, Paityn Blehm and Bryson Coa. We will miss her sweet smile and silly sense of humor but find comfort in knowing that Heaven got another Angel who will, no doubt, be watching over us.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Fieldstone, who treated her with kindness and respect and cared for her as if she was family.
A memorial service will be held on March 7th, 1:00 PM at Yakima Covenant Church, 6015 Summitview Ave., Yakima, Washington.
