Gisela Denman (Durzynski) was born in Esslingen, Germany on March 30, 1941 and passed away peacefully in her home on January 11, 2020. As in life, Gisela knew her plans for death and decided what was best for her and faced it with strength.
Gisela and Harold were married for 54 full and meaningful years and you can’t mention one without including the other. Harold preceded her in death four years earlier and will certainly be glad to get her back by his side. She is finally reunited with their two children, William and Glen, who were never far from their thoughts. They built a great life together while filling it with gardens, flowers, and animals playing. Many days were spent just visiting with family and friends in their garden sanctuary while enjoying the beauty they created together. In the earlier days, most summers were spent camping, fishing and enjoying time up at their cabin. No two other people could have devoted so much towards their pets as Gisela and Harold did. They had a lifetime filled with pets that they rescued, adopted, loved and sadly lost (now they will finally be reunited with every single one of them). They are survived by their two little dogs Joey and Toby who will be spoiled by family until they are reunited in the future with Gisela and Harold.
Gisela is survived by her family in Germany, a niece, Katja Durzynski and her son Fynn, nephew Daniel Durzynski with his wife and children, and a cousin, Krista. She also had close family on Harold’s side, sister in-law Elaine Kelley, a nephew, Rich Gallipo (Shelly), niece Stacy Schill, and many friends who loved and will miss her.
No funeral services are planned, but in lieu of flowers any donations to a local pet rescue would certainly make her smile. Gisela, we will miss all your German baked treats and trifle! Please give Harold a HUGE hug from all of us!
