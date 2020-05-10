Ginger J. Fischer

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Our Mom and friend passed away April 23, 2020 at Toppenish Nursing Home. She was 77 years young. Our mom was born June 19, 1942 and was raised in western WA. She graduated from White River High School where she was always a very active student. So many honors – Cheerleader, FFA Queen, Posture Queen – too many to list. She and her younger brother even won first place on “American Bandstand” in Seattle, WA. You go Mom!
She was the 12th born child of 13 children in the family. She and her siblings even had their own band for years. All were very musical and Mom was a beautiful piano player. Right before her retirement, she suffered a stroke at 65 years old, which ended her job for many years as a “care provider” for other seniors, which she very much loved. Besides loving and caring about her friends and family, her other favorite things were feeding little birds, egg McMuffins, corndogs and chocolate chip cookies, LOL!
For years she was also a member of Community of Christ Church in Yakima, WA.
She is survived by her three children, Geno Hegle, Darla Zike, both of Yakima and Stephan Hegle of AZ; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; also a very loving and caring sister Janice Gipson and husband Lee of Yakima; and two brothers of western WA, Grover Gregg, and Thad Gregg and wife Colleen; many nieces and nephews also.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Rose Gregg, nine other siblings, her baby boy Christopher Hegle, seven months old in 1965, also her husband Bernie Fischer.
We would like to thank Toppenish Nursing Home for their care and kindness during the last year of her life, also to Keith & Keith Funeral Home for their care, trust and dignity of our mom with their kind and gentle manner.
No services will be held for Mom due to the COVID-19 virus. There will be a private graveside service at West Hills Memorial Park, to whom we also extend a thank you.
We will forever miss, love and carry our Mom in our hearts. Be happy Mom!
