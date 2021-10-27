Gilberto “Gilbert” Phillips

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Gilbert Philips, 79, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 in his home of 55 years surrounded by his entire family of loved ones. He was born in Falfurrias, Texas to Horacio Phillips and Reyes Coward Phillips.
Gilbert moved with his brother Mario Phillips from Falfurrias, Texas to Yakima, Washington in 1963 where he met the love of his life Carol Chase. They married that October and celebrated 58 years of marriage on the 19th of this month.
Gilbert had a passion for teaching all of his family and friends the joys of outdoors, fishing, and hunting. He was always adamant that he could out fish and out hunt anyone. Gilbert loved traveling back to Falfurrias, Texas to go wild boar hunting with his brother and friends. Gilbert made many friends within the community and spent a lot of time at the Mercado Latino by his house; it was his daily exercise to walk from his house to the store. He would also walk to the Mercado to get food for his “cookouts” that he would have with family and friends.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Carol Phillips and their four children, Gilbert (JR) and Deborah Phillips, Mike and Nancy Phillips, Amy and Joe Cardenas, and Willie Phillips all of Yakima. Gilbert had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren that he loved to spoil and teach bad habits to as a joke to their parents. Gilbert is also survived by his four sisters, Nora Riojas, Lily Kinzler, Irene Rodriguez, and Alicia Muire, and by his two brothers, Joe Coward and Horacio Phillips (Wedo).
Gilbert is preceded in death by his mom and dad Horacio Phillips and Reyes Coward, his sister Julia Trevino, and four brothers, Mario Phillips, Israel Phillips, Agapito Phillips, and David Phillips.
Services will be Saturday, October 30 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Terrace Heights at 11 AM with burial following at Tahoma cemetery.Please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or express condolences for the family.
