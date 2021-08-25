Valley Hills Funeral Home
GILBERT PAUL “KA-THAM-A-NO” SMARTLOWIT aka “GIBBY” joined our Creator and to meet loved ones who left before him on August 22, 2021 at the age of 50. He was the son of Atwy Gordon Jenks Smartlowit, who recently passed, and his mother Nancy Jessepe Smartlowit of Annahat Road. His paternal grandparents were Gilbert and Annie Napyer Smartlowit; and maternal grandparents Paul and Julia Jessepe.
Gib was a life-time resident and member of the Yakama Nation, born on December 20 when he celebrated with family whose birthdays he shared the week of Christmas. He exercised his YN rights as a wood cutter, fisher, and loved the mountains. He graduated from White Swan High School, Cougar Pride.
He participated with his parents’ faith at the White Swan Independent Shaker Church and the St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Gilbert was the namesake of his grandfathers, and his paternal grandfather was a leader in the Shaker Religion. Gib never hesitated to ring the bell and share the love in his heart for the Lord and his family and friends.
Gilbert will always be remembered by friends and family for playing basketball for the Eagles as #20, played for other teams as he grew older, played football and softball, golf, participated in basketball and softball tournaments across the northwest, where he made many friends. He was the “best driver” in his crew and would say “you’re killing me Smallz.” He had a contagious laugh, smile, story-telling, and love that will be in the hearts of all he touched.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Smartlowit; his sons Irving, Deonte, Keone and his daughter Sekoya Smartlowit; his brothers Vernon (Monika) Smartlowit; Eldan (Rochelle) Smartlowit; his sister Juliann (Victor) Smartlowit; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father Gordon; paternal and maternal grandparents; his brother Eugene and sister Angela; and other aunts and uncles.
The funeral dressing service will be held on Wednesday 8/25/2021 10:00 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. After the service, he will be transported to the White Swan Independent Shaker Church via the “loop” that he and his father enjoyed to pass by his home on Annahat a final time. Open denomination overnight services will be held at WSISC starting at 7:00 p.m. with burial Thursday 8/26 at 9:00 a.m.at Toppenish Creek Cemetery.
The family appreciates all who called, visited, and expressed your condolences, prayed, and who gave your time and assistance during our hours of need, as we know that Gibby was a good man, with a kind heart, and love for all of you. May his journey be lit like gold paved by your love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in