Gilbert Emery Knotts passed away peacefully on November 12, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow, at the young age of 59. He wore SO many hats, and had SO many hobbies, that it’s hard to know where to start, but here goes…
He was born in Boise Idaho on June 8, 1962 to Shirley and Robert Knotts. He was a Selah High graduate, with the class of 1980, and attended Washington State University, where he achieved a degree in Engineering. He sold fruit for a short period of time, after college, before becoming a Naval Officer, flight instructor, and A6 pilot. Gil spent endless hours taking off, and landing on the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower. He served both here in the States and the Middle East before returning to Yakima. Flying was his favorite job above all of the jobs that came after, and he always claimed he would “get back to flying,” just as soon as he had more time.
Following Desert Storm, Gil moved from Virginia, with me in tow, back to Washington State to own and operate a fruit warehouse with his family. Over the years, we grew apples, cherries and apricots, built houses, bought and sold some land, renovated a few cabins, started a successful storage facility here in West Valley, and had a son.
Gil loved the beach as much as he loved the mountains, but what he really loved was anything with a motor. Dirt bikes, jet skis, snowmobiles and heavy equipment have littered every garage and yard we’ve ever had! Gil also enjoyed hunting with friends and family. It was a well known fact that Gil didn’t really want to kill anything. He just liked bashing around in the woods. His best friend Rob, and his oldest brother Edd were among his favorite people to “hunt” with. Gil said that Edd always knew the good spots, and Robbie always filled the freezer. Older brother Sam was a fishing buddy of Gil’s, and the two enjoyed snowmobiling too. Younger brother Raymond was a snowmobile companion as well, but Gil always said that Ray’s real strength was his ability to fix all of the stuff that everyone else broke!
Gil was mostly a good husband, but was truly a stellar Dad. Spending time with his only child Emery and all of Emery’s friends was his number one pleasure. He was a second father to most of the boys, and he got them up early, involved them in his never ending list of projects, and always expected them to finish the job before running off to play. The guys have already admitted that they will miss being yelled at by Gil.
Here are a few random facts about Gilbert. Anyone who knew him knows that they are true…
He was a good Republican, who believed in God and his country. He was kind to animals. Gil loved music, but could NOT dance. He was athletic, handsome, and had great hair. He never stayed mad for long, but always insisted on having the last word. Gil loved his family. He cheated at board games, and kept a dirty truck.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Dale, and son Emery, three brothers, Edd, Sam, and Ray, a sister Debbie, many nieces and nephews, and his dog Bucky. He also leaves behind a bunch of junk that none of us will live long enough to clean up! If anyone needs a boat with no motor, buckets of old sprinkler heads, a broken fork lift, or a stack of busted beach chairs, please be in touch.
In all seriousness, and having said my piece, it occurs to me that Gil and I both got something that we really wanted. He was finally able to “get back to flying,” and I finally got the last word. Safe travels, Gil. We’re going to miss you…
A gathering with friends and family will be held in the New Year to celebrate Gil’s full life.
